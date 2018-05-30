Railways plan to increase speed of rail travel

[India], May 30 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Indian Railways are working on a mission to add electrification to increase the speed of rail travel and reduce the impact on the environment.

"We are making rapid strides in our efforts to double and expand capacity on busy rail routes and working on a mission mode to add electrification both to increase the speed of rail travel and reduce the impact on the environment," Goyal said while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

Further speaking on the holistic plan, Goyal stated that the Indian Railways is working to improve the efficiency both for passengers and financial operators. "We have had a very engaging set of discussion during the day where several subjects have been taken up like to improve punctuality of trains and safety issues. We are working on a holistic plan to unlock the true potential of Railways and improve the efficiency both for passengers and financial operators," the Railway Minister added. (ANI)