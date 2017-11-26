Railways repairing ageing assets with focus on safety agenda

[India], November 26 (ANI): In a bid to implement the passenger safety agenda, the Northern Railway staff has been undertaking necessary repairs and rehabilitation to infrastructure and fixed assets, Northern Railways said on Sunday.

The railways has been repairing the ageing structures on a war footing without disrupting the movement of public.

General Manager Northern Railway Vishwesh Chaube has helmed the safety project which was executed by teams of engineers and support staff.

The Northern Railway recently undertook strengthening of the arterial Pul Bangash Bridge, the 87 years old bridge in North Delhi through inserting new support girders, the official statement said. The Pul Bangash Road Over Bridge is situated across an important railway chord connecting the two important stations of the capital city -- New Delhi and Old Delhi Railway station. There are on an average 300 trains running on this chord daily, the Railways said. The bridge needed urgent repairs as the steel structure of bridge is corroded and the RCC Deck portion of the bridge is also damaged. The bridge accommodates Delhi Jal Board's water pipe lines and continuous and prolonged water leakage from these pipe lines have caused the damage, Railways said in the statement. All care was taken not to disrupt water supply to residential areas, Railways said. (ANI)