Railways 'Skill India Initiative' aims to train 30,000 apprentices

[India], Feb. 13 (ANI): As part of Skill India initiative, Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that it is targeting to train 30 thousand apprentices in its 16 zonal units and seven production units.

"As part of Skill India initiative, Ministry of Railways has been contributing in a big way to provide training to Apprentices in various disciplines training in categories like Fitter, Turner, Machinist, Welder, Painter, Carpenter, Electrician, Refrigerator and AC Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle/Diesel) etc., since long. Ministry of Railways has kept a target of training of 30 thousand Apprentices in its 16 Zonal Units and 7 Production Units," said a press statement by the India Railways.

According to the press release, for the year 2017-18, about 26,000 training slots for apprenticeship training have been notified. "This is in addition to over 4000 persons already undergoing training in various establishments. An Employment Notification has been issued earlier in the week for recruitment of 62,907 staff in Level 1 pay scale and out of these, apprentices trained in Railway establishments will be given preference to the tune of over 12,000 vacancies," added the statement. Railway recognises that skill development of the labour force is an important component of development of Human Resources. It is crucial for the industrial development of the country. "Skill training imparted through formal institutions alone is not sufficient to make the labour force fully skilled. This needs to be supplemented by training in the actual work place," said a statement. Apprentices' Training consists of Basic Training and practical training at workplace. (ANI)