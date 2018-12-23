Railways to improve quality of train journeys

[India], Dec 23: Indian Railways is putting in efforts to improve the quality of train journeys for the passengers without any jerks.

After receiving feedback from passengers about the amount of discomfort due to jerks in Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) Coach Trains like Rajdhani Express Trains, Railways has examined the issue put forth by the expert committee of Railways.

An action plan was also formulated to give attention on longitudinal jerks in Centre Buffer Couple (CBC). The committee has also advised to replace the single pack of draft gear and floating plate draft gears CBC with balanced draft gear CBCs.

The Coaching Depot of Bhubaneswar has replaced the earlier old-age single plate or floating plate design by a balanced draft gear with 'High Tensile Tight Lock Centre Buffer Coupler' in all the Rajdhani Express Coaches to provide a jerk-free journey to the passengers. Bhubaneswar Coaching Depot has received as many as 93 sets of new designed Balanced Draft Gear Coupler where 42 coaches consisting 84 sets of coupler have been replaced. Now, all the Rajdhani Express Trains to and from Bhubaneswar will run with modern Couplers to ensure smooth and jerk-free journey to the passengers. The new version of the CBC has high-capacity shock absorbers which ensure that jerks are not felt in case of braking and during acceleration, resulting in making the ride smoother for passengers. (ANI)