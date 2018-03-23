Railways to revamp 90 stations

[India] Mar 23 (ANI): In an attempt to increase passenger amenities and to give an aesthetic makeover to the major stations across the network, Ministry of Railways has formulated a plan to redevelop 90 stations.

With an aim to ensure that passenger's get best services at the stations even during peak seasons, the redevelopment plan of 90 stations is assigned to different zones or nodal agencies.

It may be noted that Indian Railways is in the process of redevelopment of more than 600 stations.

While doing this, efforts would be made to showcase local culture or history to reflect in the station facade. For instance Aurangabad station is to be developed on lines of Ajantha or Ellora, Agra station is to be developed on lines of Taj Mahal and Nagpur station to have a big orange in the premises to name a few. New Delhi railway station, Varanasi Junction, Howrah Junction, Gorakhpur, Ernakulam Junction, Patna are one of those few stations which are scheduled to be redeveloped.(ANI)