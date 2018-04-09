Rain breaks Delhi's dry spell on Monday morning, city gets relief from heat

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a light downpour on Monday morning, with the temperature dipping to 24 degree Celsius.





The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm for Monday, accompanied with gusty winds. As per the forecast, similar weather will continue for the next two days.





#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of the national capital, bringing respite from the heat. Visuals from Moti Bagh. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/kGmzKlmgyN — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Delhi witnessed its first storm of the season on Friday that gave way to a light drizzle, much to the relief of the people. Dusty winds with the speed of 81 kms per hour swept over the city.

However, soaring temperatures were back to trouble the city the next day. The effect of Sunday's rainfall in Srinagar was visible in the national capital.