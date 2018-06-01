Rain brings respite from heat in Chandigarh

[India], June 01 (ANI): Chandigarh got respite from the scorching heat after the city experienced heavy rain and a change in weather on Friday.

The city, along with several other regions in North India was reeling under the heat wave condition and, crossed the 40- degree Celsius mark.

Meanwhile, the national capital continued to reel under the heat wave condition with the maximum temperature settling at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

There was no let-up in the ongoing heat wave conditions in other states including Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)