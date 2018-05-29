Rain brings respite in Dehradun

[India], May 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Dehradun witnessed heavy rain showers today bringing respite from the heat.

The rain amid heat wave has brought a sigh of relief for the residents of Dehradun.

"We are really happy, we were waiting for the rain the weather has become very pleasant. And, we hope it has helped in putting out the forest fire," said one of the locals.

"It was really hot in the past few days, the heat made it very difficult to go out. The rain has brought relief to all of us," said another. (ANI)