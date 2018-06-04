Rain expected in Telangana in next 48 hours

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that light to moderate rains is expected in several parts of Telangana in the next 48 hours.

Talking to ANI, IMD scientist Naga Ratna said, present situation indicates that the South-west monsoon has entered into some parts of Rayalaseema and few adjoining parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"During next 48 hours, the South-West monsoon is likely to advance in parts of Telangana. Southern districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and one or two spells of heavy rain," Ratna said.

The state saw pre-monsoon showers in several districts yesterday, which brought down the temperature and provided relief to the locals from the scorching heat. Earlier this week, at least five people lost their lives and several got injured due to thunderstorms and lightning in Guntur district.