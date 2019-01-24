Rain for Delhi shortlived as air quality dips, fog delays trains

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Relief for people in the national capital following a downpour was short-lived on Thursday as the Air Quality Index deteriorated to "moderate" from "satisfactory" levels. A thick blanket of fog also engulfed the region causing delay in the schedules of at least 11 trains at Delhi railway stations.

Heavy rain and gusty winds on Tuesday had only provided a brief respite, improving the air quality by washing away the pollutants but the overall AQI docked to 183 this morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

AQI between 51 to 100 is considered as "satisfactory"; between 100 and 200 is classified under “moderate” category; between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”; 301 and 400 “very poor”; and 401 and 500 is “severe” or "hazardous". At Mathura Road the AQI recorded at 238 with Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5. At Dhirpur, the AQI was 185 while in Pitampura area it dipped to 'moderate' category at 185. AQI near Pusa Road, Airport Terminal 3 and Chandni Chowk stood at 149, 166 and 230 respectively. The minimum and maximum temperatures are hovering at 6 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius, while humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 99 per cent and 100 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department. As per the Indian Railways, a total of 11 trains are running late due to foggy weather. An advisory issued by SAFAR asked people to stop activity level and consult doctors if they experienced any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty or fatigue. "If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, close it. Avoid burning anything, such as wood, candles or even incense. Keep the room clean – don’t vacuum. Do wet mopping frequently," the advisory said. (ANI)