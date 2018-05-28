Rain, high speed winds to bring relief for Delhiites

[India], May 28 (ANI): The temperature in the Delhi and National capital region (NCR) is expected to go down in next 48 hours providing much needed relief to residents of the region.

Talking to ANI, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr Kuldeep Yadav said, "Yesterday's temperature was 45° Celsius, we expect it to lower down to 43° Celsius today in Delhi/NCR. However, due to humidity in the air, discomfort level will remain intact. Lowest temperature of the week will be around 40 centigrade on May 30."

The national capital could face a dust storm, followed by rain and a thundershower on Tuesday and Wednesday, which automatically could bring down the temperature. Since last week, the northern part of India continues to remain under the grip of an intense heat wave, with temperatures crossing the 45-degree Celsius mark in several places. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius at the Palam Observatory which is five notches above the season's average. Earlier on May 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the people will get some relief by the end of this month after Easterly winds reach the National Capital. (ANI)