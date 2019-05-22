Rain lashes parts of Delhi, 11 flights diverted

[India], May 17 (ANI): Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening bringing respite from the heat but the cloudy weather caused the diversion of as many as 11 flights from the IGI airport till 9. 30 pm, officials said.

"There is air congestion due to bad weather. A total of 11 diversions between 2100 hours and 2130 hours, and between 1630 hours and 1730 hours have been done," airport officials said.

AirVistara in a travel update said: "Due to bad weather in New Delhi, UK 940 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Amritsar."

Meanwhile, according to the MeT Department, the weather in the national capital is expected to remain pleasant on Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperature is expected to stay around 36 degree and 24 degree Celsius respectively. The weather department has warned of hail precipitation over and nearby areas of Meerut, Modinagar, Loni, Khair, and at isolated places of the national capital. There was also a sudden spell of rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and hailstorm caused a huge vehicular traffic jam in Shimla. (ANI)