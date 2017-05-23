Rain, thundershowers likely across nation tomorrow

[India], May 23 (ANI): It has been predicted that there will be scattered rain and thundershowers in most part of the country.

According to skymetweather, scattered rain and thundershowers are expected to continue over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to continue over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and adjoining Tamil Nadu.

Also dust storm and thundershower are likely at a few places over Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

However, heatwave is likely to continue in the interior parts of Odisha and at some places over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. It also said that good rains are likely to continue over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)