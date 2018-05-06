Rain, thunderstorm alert issued for Delhi, adjoining regions by IMD

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an advisory stating that rain and thunderstorm is likely to hit some places of Delhi and adjoining regions including Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Khurja, Greater Noida and Bulandshahr during the day.





"Rainfall is expected in many regions of the state between 6 and 8 May, and a warning for thunderstorm and strong winds on 7 and 8 May has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra and Una districts," said the Director IMD Himachal Pradesh, Manmohan Singh, about the possible weather situation in the state.



The IMD also forecasted Light rain to thunder showers at isolated places during next 48-72 hours in Punjab.

It also said that Rain/ thunder shower activity is likely to increase in intensity and spread between 7-8 May.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Squall is also likely at isolated places during this period," the Indian Meteorological Department said.

It also forecasted that thunderstorm with rain to occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor on Sunday.

According to reports, as many as 124 people lost their lives due to high-intensity dust storms in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan earlier this week with the highest casualties in UP, where about 73 persons were killed.

In Rajasthan, 35 persons were killed, while 209 were left injured.