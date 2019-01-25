Rain, thunderstorm lashes Delhi again on Thursday late night

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds hit the national capital again on late Thursday night.

People took refuge at night shelters as heavy rain lashed the national capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rains along with thunderstorms and hail are expected on Friday as well. The weather department has predicted that on Friday the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 19 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius, respectively.

The weather department has also predicted fog on January 26 and 27.

Western disturbance is the reason for rain accompanied by thunderstorm and hail in some parts of the city on Thursday. The sky turned dark, late in the afternoon following which rain lashed parts of Delhi. Some places even witnessed thunderstorm and hail. The change in weather led to further dip in the temperature in the city and the neighbouring areas.

According to skymetweather, this January, Delhi rains have already broken record of reporting highest rainfall in the month in the last 10 years. So far, the city has recorded 48 mm of rains and this spell might add few millimetres. (ANI)