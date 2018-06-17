Rain, thunderstorm to hit parts of UP

[India], June 17 (ANI): Thunderstorm and rain, accompanied with dust storm, are likely to hit isolated places in Uttar Pradesh.

The areas over Sultanpur, Jaunpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Kanpur Nagar districts and adjoining areas during the next three hours, according to the Meteorological Centre, Lucknow.

Last week, a deadly thunderstorm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing 10 people and injuring 18.

As many as 25 people have died due to a thunderstorm last month in the state.

The Meteorological Centre, Lucknow, had earlier issued warnings for thunderstorm and rain from June 13 to June 17. (ANI)