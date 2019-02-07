Rains fail to wash away pollutants, Delhi records 'very poor' air quality

[India] Feb 7 (ANI): Rain and a strong surface wind blew in Delhi and surrounding regions but the air quality remained in the "very poor" category in the national capital on Thursday, which was a slight improvement from yesterday.

"Overall air quality over Delhi is 'very poor'. Air quality has not improved significantly as rainfall was not sufficient enough and wind speed was also moderate," System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research said.

In the coming three days too SAFAR has predicted no improvement in air quality, which is likely to oscillate between the "poor" and "very poor" category.

However, major pollutants in the air have dipped significantly with PM (particulate matter) 10 recorded at 119 and touching 'moderate' as compared to 'poor' on Wednesday. The PM (particulate matter) 2.5 has reached 'satisfactory' level with 60. Another spell of light rain and hailstorm accompanied with gusty wind is expected in the isolated areas of the national capital and neighbouring region, the weather department said. Dense fog in the isolated pockets of Delhi and nearby area have reduced the visibility causing a delay in schedules of 16 Delhi-bound trains. The delayed trains included Prayag-Chandigarh Unchahar Express, Sitamarhi-Anand Vihar Lichchavi Express, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Bhubneshwar- New Delhi Duronto. (ANI)