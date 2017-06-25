Rains force railways to cancel Ambernath-Badlapur route for rebuilding bridge

[India], June 25 (ANI): Central Railways on Sunday cancelled train on the stretch between Ambernath and Vangani from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for rebuilding a bridge on the Ambernath-Badlapur section.

Special suburban services will run between CST-Dombivali-CST, CST-Thane-CST, Kalyan-Kasara/Asangaon/ Titwala-Kalyan, Kalyan-Ambernath- Kalyan and Karjat-Khopoli section.

Central Railways also planned a traffic and power block on six lines between Dombivali and Kalyan for around six hours to complete construction of a road over bridge at Thakurli.

Railway has cancelled over 120 local trains plying in this route between 9:10 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. to enable laying girders on the bridge coming up between Kalyan and Dombivali stations. (ANI)