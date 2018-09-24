Rains will be here for some more days

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): The monsoon rains in India are here for at least one more week and will start withdrawing from Saturday onwards.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the withdrawal of southwest monsoon is likely to commence from western parts of Rajasthan around 29th September. IMD had earlier predicted that the withdrawal could begin after 17 September. However, the Met Department said on Monday that a change in the wind pattern over west Rajasthan has caused the deferment.

"Prevalence of dry weather is likely over west Rajasthan from tomorrow. Reduction in the moisture associated with the monsoon flow and a change over in the low-level wind pattern is also likely over this region from 27th September. These are indicative of likely commencement of withdrawal of southwest monsoon from western parts of Rajasthan around 29 September," IMD said.

It added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over southern parts of peninsular India, along with the east coast and northeast India. "Isolated to scattered precipitation likely over the western Himalayan region and dry weather likely over the rest of the country," IMD said.

The monsoons in India usually begin in June and end by September. Interestingly, the withdrawal of monsoon has been delayed by nearly four weeks compared to 2017.

Meanwhile, National Capital Delhi, which has received good rain over the last three days, including a strong spell of rainfall throughout Monday, will see rain taking a backseat from Tuesday, Skymet Weather reported.

However, the northern part of India, especially Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is not likely to get any relief from heavy rainfall very soon. The Himachal Pradesh government decided to shut all state-run and private schools in Kinnaur, Kullu, and Kangra districts as a result of heavy rain and snowfall from the last 48 hours. The state also dealt with scores of landslides and mudslides.

According to Skymet weather, the ongoing heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will continue for at least 24 hours.

"In a span of 24 hours from 08:30 am on Sunday, Manali recorded hefty rains to the tune of 121 mm, followed by Chamba 117 mm, Dharamshala 63 mm, Una 62 mm, Nahan 52 mm, Mukteshwar 48 mm, Haridwar 42 mm, Nainital 35 mm, Mussoorie 31 mm, Dehradun 30 mm, Tehri 29 mm, Kullu 28 mm and Shimla 23 mm," Skymet Weather said.

In Kullu, a nature park on the National Highway 3, has reportedly been damaged by the flood waters because of heavy rainfall. Similarly, heavy rain and flood waters have hit a water storage dam of 110 MW in Mandi district's Barot area. The water level has also been increased in the dam.

Besides heavy rainfall, the state of Himachal Pradesh is also witnessing incessant snow in the upper region, as the town of Keylong, which is the administrative centre of the Lahaul Spiti district, has been hit by fresh snow.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered the closure of all schools and colleges due to incessant rains. The decision has been taken after Singh reviewed a flood-like situation that was triggered in the state because of the rainfall. The army has also been asked on alert to help the state, in case the situations go out of hands.

A yellow alert has been issued in Kerala's Palakkad, Idukki, Thrissur and Wayanad districts till September 26, as the state is yet to come to terms from the devastating floods in August. The Met Centre in Thiruvananthapuram has also predicted a heavy rainfall ranging between 64.4 mm to 124.4 mm in these districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority taking a cue from the earlier incident has apprised district authorities to be on their toes and directed them to take necessary precautions. (ANI)