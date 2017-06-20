Rainstorm brings relief from blistering heat to Delhiites

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Delhiites woke up to a pleasant weather as the National Capital and its nearby areas witnessed a light shower on Tuesday.

Bringing respite from the sweltering heat, which engulfed the national capital for more than a week, the temperature has dropped down to 25 degree Celsius.

Few areas have also recorded heavy spells of rain in short duration, accompanied with stormy winds.

Earlier, Delhi witnessed some drizzling on Monday morning, which made the weather pleasant. (ANI)