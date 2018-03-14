Raipur-bound Indigo flight returns to Hyderabad due to technical glitch

[Telangana], Mar 14 (ANI): A Raipur bound Indigo airlines flight returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday because of technical issues.

The flight number 6E 334, which was going to Raipur from Hyderabad, observed some technical problem after its take-off.

Yesterday, as many as 47 flights were cancelled by Indigo as eight of their Airbus A320s with the PW1100 engines were grounded after the DGCA directive, following recurrent occurrences of aborted take-offs and in-flight shutdowns (IFSD).

"Following the grounding of our six A320 Neo in accordance with the directive of the DGCA, we cancelled less than 5 percent of our flights today. To minimise the inconvenience of our customers, our teams swiftly re-accommodated the passengers on alternate flights and fully refunded the fares to any customer who preferred that," a statement issued by Indigo airline read. Yesterday, a Lucknow bound Indigo flight from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad, with 186 passengers on board, had to return and make an emergency landing because of a technical snag in the engine. (ANI)