Raipur devotees go eco-friendly, make Ganpati idol of grains

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): The innovative ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi is in full swing and this year witnessed some modern tweaks in the Ganesh idols keeping the environment in mind.

In comparison to the last year, more and more people are seen indulging in making the mindful shift from Plaster of Paris to eco-friendly options for creating Lord Ganesha idols.

Recently, in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, a statue of elephant-headed Lord Ganesha has been made using 11 types of grains for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, member of Shri Bal Maharaj Ganesh Utsav Samiti Eco-Friendly Group, Vinay Kumar Sahu said that the aim to make Lord Ganesha idol using grains is to combat pollution. "We have used 11 types of grains for making the Lord Ganesha idol. The aim behind making the idol using grains is that after immersion these will be eaten by the water animals like fishes and tortoises. If in any case, these grains will settle down near river beds, then, it will grow crops. Rs 21, 000 have been spent for making this idol," Sahu said. The eco-friendly Lord Ganesha has also been made by using 51 kilograms of waste newspapers. Interestingly, there are two mouse standing in front of the statue. One has been named as the news reporter and the other as the cameraman, holding a camera. The synthetic colours, non-biodegradable materials and Plaster of Paris that are usually used to make idols cause damage to the environment and marine animals when immersed in water. Hence, unlike last year, people were seen more aware towards saving the environment and marine lives this year. This year, a variety of idols made of chocolates, seeds, threads, gol-gappas, bananas were seen in the country. The Hindu festival, which is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion - also called the Visarjan - of Lord Ganesha's idol. (ANI)