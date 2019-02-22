Raipur police arrests 2 men with Rs 1.70 cr cash

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Police in Chattisgarh seized Rs 1.70 crore cash during a routine checking of vehicles and arrested two people in this connection, on Thursday.

The two arrested individuals were part of a hawala network, police said.

Sharing details of the arrest Raipur ASP, Praful Thakur said, "The two told us that they operated through a hawala network and worked on the instructions of an individual called Chetan bhai in Gujarat.”

“They have told us that they belong to Gujarat's Patan area and had been living in a rented house in Devendra Nagar Sector 3. They were given a monthly salary and commission,” Thakur said.

Police also raided the accommodation in which the two were living and have found a note counting machine and Rs 1.35 lakh in cash. An Income Tax team is carrying out further investigation in the matter. (ANI)