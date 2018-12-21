Raised concerns as a worried Indian, done nothing wrong: Naseeruddin Shah

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): "I have made the statement as a worried Indian and have done no wrong in doing so," said veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah while commenting over the ongoing furore on his latest remark on the Bulandshahr violence.

"I have made the statement as a worried Indian and I have previously also done so. I don't know for what reason I am being branded as a traitor," said Shah while replying to questions by media.

Recent controversy started after a video emerged on social media on which Shah can be heard saying: "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon."

The video was put online by the Karwan-e-Mohabbat India on Monday. On being asked about criticism of his statement and termed a promotional stunt he said: "Of course, they would say so. I will tolerate the criticism but if they have a right of criticise, I also have it. I have done no wrong in expressing my concerns about the country which I love and where I live. " Shah was lately in the eye of the storm after he claimed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the world's "worst behaved player." Shah, who is the latest in the bandwagon of the skipper's critics, criticised Virat on Facebook for his behaviour and also took a jibe at him by saying that he has no intention of leaving the country. ''Virat K is not only the world's best batsman but also the world's worst behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," the post read. (ANI)