Raj Babbar confirms his resignation

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar on Wednesday confirmed his resignation from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President.

Talking to ANI, Babbar said, "New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. Whatever new positions will be given by party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019."

When asked whether he resigned as UP Congress chief due to pressure over party's performance in recent UP by-polls, Babbar said, "Whatever I have to say, I will inform it to my party president. The same (Congress' defeat) has been happening and is happening."

Congress' performance in Uttar Pradesh has come under scanner after its candidates were polled so low during the bypolls for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats that their deposits were seized deposits. Babbar is the second leader to resign from party posts after Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday in his concluding speech at the party's plenary session that he wanted to give the younger generation a chance to come forward and lead the party. Goa Congress Pradesh Congress Committee president Shantaram Naik on Tuesday also submitted his resignation to party chief saying his address at the plenary session inspired him to do so. (ANI)