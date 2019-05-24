Raj Babbar offers to quit, owns moral responsibility

Lucknow: Owning moral responsibility for the rout of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, state Congress President Raj Babbar has reportedly sent his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress could win only one seat (Rae Bareli) in the state and Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Raj Babbar also lost the Fatehpur Sikri seat that he contested. He lost the seat to Raj Kumar Chahar of BJP by a margin of overt four lakh votes.

In a tweet, the actor-turned-politician said: "My best wishes to the winners. The UP Congress results have been disappointing. I have failed to discharge my responsibility effectively and I blame myself for this. I will meet the party leadership and place my views before them."

The BJP and its ally, Apna Dal, have won 64 of the 80 seats while the SP-BSP alliance got only 15 seats. The Congress won only one seat.