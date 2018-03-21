Raj Babbar resignation? Don't jump to conclusions, says Khurshid

New Delhi: Former union minister Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said unnecessary speculation in connection with Congress state party chiefs stepping-down one after another must be avoided.

Khurshid told ANI that to jump on to any conclusion without any evidence would be unfair.

"We should at least wait for the announcement and not introspect. The Congress president said he wanted to revitalise the party and take the best advantage of young people and old people too," he said.

Khurshid's statement comes in the wake of several state Congress chiefs resigning from their posts following

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's plans to reinvigorate the grand-old party. The latest in the list is Raj Babbar, who on Wednesday resigned from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, a party source said. The development followed Congress' worst performance in recent Lok Sabha bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur, where their deposits were seized. Earlier on Monday, Goa Congress President Shantaram Naik resigned from his post too.