Raj. Health Minister assures investigation into circular seeking doctors' caste row

[India], June 22 (ANI): After the health department demanded caste details of doctors posted in Bikaner, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Barmer districts of Rajasthan, state Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf on Thursday asserted that an action would be taken against Health Director V.K. Mathur and the Principal Secretary of the state would investigate the matter.

Speaking to the reporters here, Saraf said, "I have asked the Principal Secretary of the state to investigate in this matter and check on the wrong statement which has been released. I do not have the right information about it and all that has been released. The reason behind this issue should be known first. That's why I have asked the Principal Secretary to investigate in the matter and find out who has passed this order. I assure strict action will be taken against V.K. Mathur, if he has done so."

Saraf added that the state always recruits good staff, irrespective of the caste. Yesterday, the Rajasthan government issued a statement seeking caste details of doctors posted in four districts of the state which was later termed as a clerical mistake by the health department's senior officials, that is after Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf intervened. The circular demanded caste details of doctors posted in Bikaner, Nagaur, Jodhpur and Barmer districts, in a order issued by the Directorate of Medical, Health and Family Welfare services of Rajasthan to Chief Medical and Health Officials (CMHOs). The notification sought details of the names, designations, caste, place of posting and term of service of officials posted at district hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) including CMHOs, deputy CMHOs, Principal Health Officers and Divisional Chief Health Officers. The letter listing the order bore the Additional Director's signature. (ANI)