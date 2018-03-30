Raj Thackeray asks students to boycott CBSE re-examination

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday asked students not to sit for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) re-examination after the education board decided to re-conduct the test of leaked papers.

The Economics question paper of class XII and Maths question paper of class X were allegedly leaked on social media hours before the examination. The Economics exam was held on March 26 and Maths on March 28.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray termed the paper leak as the failure of the government.

"It is the failure of the government. Without accepting its failure, why does the government want students to re-appear for the exam? I request to the parents throughout the country, do not let your child sit for re-examination in any condition," Thackeray said. Congress leader Kapil Sibal also termed the paper leak as government's failure and asked it to take accountability. "CBSE paper leak is not the only paper leak. The staff selection commission (SSC) scam was another major concern. If the government does not take accountability for its wrongdoings, then who will?" asked Sibal. On Thursday, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that the CBSE will soon announce dates of re-examination. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Wednesday set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged leak of the CBSE examination papers.