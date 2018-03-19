Raj Thackeray calls for 'Modi-mukt Bharat'

[Maharashtra] [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday called for a 'Modi-mukt Bharat.'

Addressing a rally on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Thackeray said, 'Today, we have to gear up for the third independence. All the political parties must unite to make Modi-mukt Bharat a reality.'

In an hour-long speech, the MNS chief also warned about attempts by certain elements to spark nation-wide riots in future.

Voices of a "united opposition" gained even more momentum after the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lost two crucial seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls.

According to the experts, joining forces is the only way to dethrone the Modi-led government in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)