Raj Thackeray likens Shiv Sena to 'dog'

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday compared Shiv Sena to a dog after the latter party claimed that the 'Bharat Bandh' failed in the state.

The Congress along with other Opposition parties called a nationwide strike across the country today on account of rising fuel prices and depreciating value of the Indian Rupee against US dollar.

Reacting on Shiv Sena's statement that 'Bharat Bandh' was a failure, the MNS chief said, "There is a breed of dog which doesn't know which way to look at. Same is Shiv Sena's situation. When their money gets stuck, they talk of stepping out of the alliance, when their work is done, they go silent."

Mocking the party led by his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, Raj added that there is no need to give importance to Shiv Sena because they are clueless. "Nation has been seeing this since four years. All they did was write an editorial on prices of diesel and petrol. They have no role left to play. They don't know what they are supposed to do. No need to give them importance," he stated. Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena, which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state reportedly, stated that the Bharat Bandh has failed to create the desired impact in Maharashtra because the party was not "consulted" over the protest. The MNS that extended support to the strike led protests in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and others areas of Maharashtra. (ANI)