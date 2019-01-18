Rajasthan: 1 dead, 65 cases of swine flu found positive today

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): As cases of swine flu are on the rise in Rajasthan, one person died in Churu and 65 cases of swine flu were found positive across the state on Thursday, said an official statement.

According to Rajasthan Health Department, "A total of 1,036 cases of swine flu have been found positive and 40 deaths have been reported in the state in January so far."

Two cases each in Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Kota, one each in Nagaur, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Dausa, four in Churu, 24 cases in Jaipur, nine in Alwar, three each in Sikar, Barmer, five in Jodhapur, three in Barmer, and six in Udaipur.

Earlier it was reported that a total of 210 people died of swine flu with over 2,192 positive cases reported from across the state in 2018. The highest number of cases and deaths were reported from Jaipur district followed by Kota and Jodhpur districts respectively. Director, Department of Health, V K Mathur said: "There have been 2,192 cases of swine flu in Rajasthan between January 1 and December 21, 2018. The highest number of deaths and positive cases has been reported from Jaipur, where 38 people died due to swine flu while 884 positive cases were reported. Jaipur is followed by Kota with 29 deaths and 400 positive cases of swine flu being reported." Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country. H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touched an infected or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that are in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as the viral fever. This includes cough, sore throat, and body ache. (ANI)