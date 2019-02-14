Rajasthan: 125 deaths due to swine flu in February

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): As many as 125 people have lost their lives due to swine flu in Rajasthan in the month of February.

Out of the total, six people died on Thursday.

The maximum deaths of 30 people have been reported in Jodhpur district itself followed by 12 in Barmer and nine each in Udaipur and Bikaner.

In total, 3285 positive cases have been registered in February in the state.

Swine flu is an infection caused by one of the several swine influenza viruses (SIV), with the H1N1 strain being the most common across the country.

H1N1 virus spreads when an individual touches an infected person or breathes droplets of coughs and sneezes that in the air. The symptoms are the same as the seasonal flu, also known as viral fever. This includes a cough, sore throat and body ache. (ANI)