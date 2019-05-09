Rajasthan: 5-year-old girl raped in Chittorgarh

[India], May 9 (ANI): A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Chittorgarh, police said.

"A case has been registered in connection with rape with a five-year-old girl. The medical examination of the child has been done and her condition is stable," said Anil Kayal, SP, Chittorgarh.

"One suspect has been identified and further investigation in the case is underway. It is an unfortunate incident," Kayal added.

The incident reportedly took place when the girl visited a store. She was later taken to a jungle and raped there. (ANI)