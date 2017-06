[India], June 17 (ANI): As many as 60 people, including 13 children, fell sick after eating contaminated food at a ceremony in Bharatpur's Sarsaina village.

The incident happened on Friday after which the sick were admitted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

So far, 53 people have been admitted to the hospital.

An FIR had been registered in this matter.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)