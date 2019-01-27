Rajasthan: ACB raids IRS officer's residence, Deputy Commissioner

Police raided the residence of Indian Revenue Service Officer in Jagatpur area of Jaipur and recovered assets, including cash and jewellery worth crores of rupees.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday conducted a raid on the Shankar Vihar residence of IRS officer Sahi Ram Meena and seized documents related to various properties owned by him, police said today.

Meena, currently posted as Deputy Commissioner (Narcotics) in Kota, Rajasthan has been taken into custody.

"A search operation recovered a total of at Rs 2,26,00,098 in cash, jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, documents related to a flat, a petrol pump, 25 shops and 82 pieces of land and a banquet facility in Jaipur, from the house of Meena," Superintendent of Police, ACB said.

"Search teams have been sent to his other properties. An investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)