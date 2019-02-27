Rajasthan: Border areas of Jaisalmer on high alert

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, security forces in border areas of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer are on high alert.

"The Border Security Force (BSF) along with its brave soldiers and all the officers are as always alert and we are prepared for any kind of eventuality," MK Singh, DIG, BSF North, told ANI.

We are coordinating with police and other security forces. We have become more vigilant over the past few days looking at the current situation (between India and Pakistan)," Singh said.

India on Tuesday carried out air strikes on a terror camp run by Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot, a hill town in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, destroying a major camp of JeM and eliminating a "large number" of terrorists, including top commanders, of the group which attacked a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14. On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity on Wednesday, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space. India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was “missing in action”. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said, "Due to our high state of readiness and alertness, Pakistan’s attempts were foiled successfully." The Pakistani Air Force plane was detected and the alert Indian Air Force responded instantly, he said, adding in the aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force plane was shot down by MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of India. “The Pakistani aircraft was seen by the ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side, Kumar said. “In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG-21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” he added. (ANI)