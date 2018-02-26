Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act amended

[India] February 26 (ANI): The Rajasthan government on Monday made an amendment to the Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act 1995, providing the rights to seize vehicles which are used in the illegal transportation of cow and arrest those responsible.

Speaking at a press conference, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore said, "the state government has made a significant amendment in Rajasthan Bovine Animals (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act 1995, providing rights to seize vehicles used in the illegal transportation of cow and arrest those responsible."

He added that when the amendment was sent to President Ram Nath Kovind for concurrence, he asked to make a clarification that buffaloes are not included in the bovine list. There are no restrictions on the sale of buffaloes under the Act. Numerous cases of cow smuggling have come into notice from past few months in Rajasthan. (ANI)