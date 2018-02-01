Rajasthan by-polls: Sachin Pilot hails Congress' 'emphatic' win

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot on Thursday hailed the party's "emphatic" victory in the by-elections and thanked the people of the state for their support.

Talking to ANI, Pilot said, "It is an emphatic victory that people have registered for the Congress party. Thankful to people of Rajasthan. Beyond Rajasthan also, these election results will have an impact as Jumlebaazi, politics of division and venom is not acceptable".

The Congress Party today convincingly wrested Mandalgarh Assembly seat and achieved a huge victory in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats in the Rajasthan by-polls.

The polling in all the constituencies took place on January 29. All the three seats fell vacant after the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari. All the three leaders were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)