Rajasthan bypolls: Karni Sena blames 'Padmaavat' for BJP's defeat

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Rajput Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lost in all three bypolls seats in Rajasthan as it had not banned Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Kalvi, who protested the release of controversial movie 'Padmaavat' said, "For the first time ever in Rajasthan bypolls candidates from ruling party did not win. Padmaavat was not banned so it took the shape of outrage which was evident on 29th January and its result came today. I would suggest Prime Minister to ban it, it is the only solution."

The Karni Sena held the protests against 'Padmaavat', demanding a nation-wide ban. The Congress Party today convincingly wrested Mandalgarh Assembly seat and achieved a huge victory in Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha seats in the Rajasthan by-polls. The polling in all the constituencies took place on January 29. All the three seats fell vacant after the deaths of Ajmer MP Sanwar Lal Jat, Alwar MP Chand Nath and Mandalgarh MLA Kirti Kumari. All the three leaders were from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)