Rajasthan CM gives ex-gratia to kin of Ajmer cylinder blast victims

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the family of the nine people killed in a cylinder gas blast last night in Ajmer district.

At least nine people were killed and 18 others injured after two LPG cylinders exploded on Friday night during a wedding ceremony in Beawar.

The incident took place when the cook was refilling the empty LPG cylinder from another cylinder.

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences over the incident and termed it tragic. (ANI)