Rajasthan CM likely to be annoounced shortly

[India] Dec 13 (ANI): The chief minister of Rajasthan will be announced shortly, said senior Congress leader from the state Ashok Gehlot who is considered front-runner in the race for the top post.

"An announcement will be made shortly," said Gehlot to ANI when asked whether any decision has been taken on chief ministership.

"We have left the decision to the Congress president," he added.

Gehlot's comments came after he met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders here.

Asked to comment on violence witnessed in some places allegedly by supporters of PCC president Sachin Pilot, he said: "I appeal to workers to maintain calm, they have worked very hard, whatever decisions will be taken will be binding on all. Rahul ji is talking to and consulting all leaders." While Gehlot is being seen as the front-runner for the chief ministership, supporters of Sachin Pilot allegedly indulged in violence and arson at some places in Rajasthan, apparently unhappy that their leader may not make it. "This is a democracy; no one should behave in such a way that people might have problem. However, mostly these are not people from the party," Gehlot said. Pilot also appealed for peace. "I appeal to party workers to maintain peace and decorum. I have full faith in the leadership, we will welcome whatever Rahul Gandhi ji and Sonia Gandhi ji decide. It is our responsibility to uphold the honour of the party. We are dedicated to the party, " he tweeted. Meanwhile, a Congress leader from the state said that preparations at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and the swearing-in is likely to take place tomorrow. (ANI)