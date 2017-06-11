Rajasthan: Congress to hold state-wide demonstration in support of farmer's demands

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Congress Party will hold a state-wide demonstration in support of farmers' demand.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the party will hold a state-wide demonstration on June 14, across all 33 districts of Rajasthan in support of the farmer's demands.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has announced complete loan waiver to farmers.

The government will form a committee to decide criteria to waive off loans.

On June 1, the farmers in Maharashtra went on strike for the first time ever.

Their agitation saw violence and angry farmers spilling milk and throwing vegetables on the road. At one point the strike expanded into a bandh call, where agitators threatened to stop supply to urban markets. The Congress Party has been continuously blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not fulfilling the demands of farmers to waive off their loans in state like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Coming down heavily on the BJP for unnecessarily blaming the Congress for blowing the farmers protest in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh out of proportion, the grand old party asserted that they cannot be blamed, when the saffron party was ordering the police to open fire at the farmers. The farmers are demanding better prices for their produce and waiver of loans. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on indefinite fast from Saturday in an attempt to restore peace in the state that is on boil after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur but earlier in the day the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister called off his fast. (ANI)