Rajasthan: Criminal carrying Rs. 5 lakh reward on head killed in encounter

[India], June 25 (ANI): The police has killed a notorious criminal Anandpal Singh, who was carrying reward of Rs. 5 lakh on his head, in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Two policemen also got injured during the exchange of fire which took place on Saturday night between the police and Anandpal.

Before the encounter, the police also arrested Anandpal's brother Rupendra Pal Singh and his aide Devendra alias Gattu, who shared the details of criminal's whereabouts

Anandpal was involved in over two dozen cases in Didwana, Jaipur, Sikar, Sujangarh, Churu, Sanganer among others and was also the main accused in high-profile murder cases like Jivan Ram Godara murder case of Didwana (Nagaur) and Gopal Fogawat murder case of Sikar district.

The criminal was absconding since 2015 after he managed to escape from the police custody, while being taken back to high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur. (ANI)