Rajasthan: Dalit woman raped in Kathoomar hospital

[India], May 11 (ANI): A Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men at a hospital in Kathoomar.

The alleged incident took place on May 7.

"A woman registered a case with us saying she was raped on 7 May by a man named Ram Nivas at the Kathoomar hospital, while another man (Giriraj Prasad) aided him," Udhay Bhan, SI, Kathoomar said on Friday.

According to Udhay Bhan, the woman had come to the hospital for delivery of her pregnant daughter-in-law on May 5. On May 7, a compounder named Giriraj Prasad took her to the delivery room at 8 pm on the pretext of signing some documents. Ram Nivas was already present there.

"Ram Nivas raped her while Giriraj Prasad held her hand and shut her mouth," said Uday Bhan. (ANI)