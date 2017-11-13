Rajasthan: Doctors call off seven-day strike

[India], November 13 (ANI): Doctors in Rajasthan have ended their week-long strike after successful talks with the state government.

Rajasthan Health Minister Kali Charan Saraf held a meeting with a five-member delegation representing the doctors on Sunday.

The union decided to return to work after the last nine hours of talks which lasted from 2 pm to 11 pm yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday, 14 doctors were detained under the Rajasthan Essential Services Maintenance Act (RESMA) for refusing to call off their strike.

While 100 doctors agreed to resume their work, the police launched a search operation on Thursday evening for the rest, arresting six doctors on Thursday and eight on Friday. The Rajasthan government had set November 9, the fourth day of the deadlock between them and the doctors, as the deadline for doctors to resume duty. Earlier on November 6, all the practising doctors in Rajasthan decided to go on a mass leave, in support of their pending demands before the state government. Saraf had assured that doors for talks were open but the fulfillment of the demands may take time. The 33 long-pending demands by the doctors of the state include the formation of a separate cadre for in-service doctors, Rs 10,000 grade pay benefit for doctors, and running government health centres in a single shift, among others. (ANI)