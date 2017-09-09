Rajasthan: DRDO successfully test-fires Nag missile

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) twice successfully flight tested India's indigenously developed third generation "fire and forget" Anti Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) 'Nag' in Rajasthan on Friday.

The missile hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the armed forces, an official statement said.

"With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June in the peak of summer, the complete functionality of Nag ATGM along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag Missile," the release said.