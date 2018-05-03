Rajasthan dust storm: 27 dead, over 100 injured

Have directed Ministers and concerned officials to affected areas to begin relief work immediately and restore utilities. An unfortunate incident, we have been working closely with local authorities to mitigate the situation.

According to Alwar power distribution company official DP Singh, over 1,000 electricity poles have been uprooted and power cables have snapped. The power distribution company has switched off electricity to prevent further damage. The district has plunged into darkness and it will take at least two days to restore power supply.

According to Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Hemant Kumar Gera, 27 people have died, including 12 in Bharatpur, 5 in Alwar, 10 in Dholpur, and one each in Bikaner and Jhunjhunu.

He added that the families of the deceased will receive Rs 4 lakh as ex gratia compensation, while the persons who have been injured will receive Rs 60,000 or Rs 2 lakh based on the extent of injury.

Most of the deceased were sleeping when disaster struck as their roofs collapsed in the storm.