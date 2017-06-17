Rajasthan: Five arrested in connection of illegal stone mining

[India], June 17 (ANI): The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested five people in connection of the illegal mining of stone from Tayra village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

The Police have also seized five bikes and four tractors that were used by the accused for transport purpose. The incident took place when the Police conducted raid in the region a tip off received to them. The miners' first attack the police with stone after that they started firing.

One of the accused got injured in the exchange of firing between the police and the culprits.

As per the local police, the incident has created a chaos in the mining mafias. It is also suspected that the area's Forest Conservative Department was well aware of the illegal activity being carried out in the region, but never raised the issue. (ANI)