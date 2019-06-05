Rajasthan: Five killed as SUV rams into bikes

[India], June 5 (ANI): As many as five people were killed after an SUV rammed into two bikes in Suratgarh town of the district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the national highway when a Scorpio hit two bikes near Maneksar bridge. Following the collision, one of the bikes caught fire in which a victim was charred to death, while four other people died on the spot due to injuries. Parts of the Scorpio also caught fire during the accident.

After receiving information of the incident, police and fire officials reached the spot to control the fire. Bodies of the victim were taken for postmortem.

The Scorpio driver reportedly fled the spot soon after the incident. (ANI)